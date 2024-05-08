Chennai: Cop's husky attacks 9-year-old boy in 2nd dog bite incident in May

CHENNAI: Two days after two Rottweiler pet dogs attacked a five-year-old girl in the city, another dog bite incident happened in Alandur police quarters.

A Siberian Husky dog attacked a nine-year-old boy, Aswanth (9), the nephew of Vinotha, who is a cop attached to the women's police station in Ashok Nagar.

Aswanth was visiting his aunt Vinotha at the Alandur police quarters during his summer break. On Tuesday, around 7 pm, the 12-year-old son of Head Constable Karthikeyan came to 'B' Block with his pet dog, a Siberian Husky. The dog chased Aswanth and the other children playing there and bit them. An injured Aswanth then went to hide from the dog in the motor room area where he fell and sustained further injuries. The husky continued to go after him. When the other children called for help, neighbours and relatives rushed to the spot and rescued Aswanth.

On behalf of Vinotha's complaint, the St Thomas Mount police has registered a case against the owner of the dog, and further investigations are underway.