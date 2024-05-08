Rottweiler attack: Dogs monitored at owner’s farm at Madurai by local authorities in Mellur

CHENNAI: Two Rottweilers that mauled a 5-year-old child in the city have taken to the owner's farm in Madurai.

The dogs are monitored by the local body authorities in Mellur, and updates are given to Greater Chennai Corporation.

Earlier, the Chennai corporation had decided to take the canine to the shelter but the owner shifted to their farm house on Tuesday.

"We have informed the higher authorities and they have been monitoring the dogs daily. They send photos of the dogs and health status to us. Also, the local body is yet to decide whether the dogs need to be isolated or not. They have planned to shift the animal to their shelter soon and it will be observed for 10-20 days" said Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, GCC.

The pet owner has only got a license from the Kennel club of India, however, the pet licence from the corporation is compulsory to track the dog's vaccination details.

The Chennai Corporation has issued guidelines that dogs will be allowed in city parks if the owners have a pet licence and the dogs are vaccinated against rabies.

Dogs must not enter the play area of kids, vaccination certificates will be verified.

Also, the owners should ensure that the dogs have leashes and muzzles.

The public can complain to 1913 if there is any issue with the dogs.