Check out prices of vegetables on May 20 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai were largely stable today.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic which had dropped from Rs 350 on May 17 to Rs 330 yesterday (May 19), is today being sold for Rs 350.

Notably, the prices of essentials like onion (Rs 30 per kg), tomato (Rs 25 per kg), potato (Rs 35 per kg), and coconut (Rs 33 per kg) have remained the same, more or less over the past week and today.

Check out the list of vegetable prices on May 20: