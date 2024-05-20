Rising temperature in Andhra, Karnataka sends vegetable prices shooting in Chennai

CHENNAI: Excess rain or heat would hamper production of perishable commodities, and result in a drastic surge in prices. Unlike the previous years, the country is going through heat wave conditions. Since there has been no rainfall for the last 4 months in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (main suppliers of perishable commodities to Tamil Nadu), the prices of vegetables have doubled. Another reason for the surge in prices is the lack of storage facilities and water storage systems.

For the last two years, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had received excess rainfall in summer, which did not affect production and supply. Though the demand increased, there was only a marginal rise in price. However, this year the scenario has changed because of heat wave conditions across the country.

“Usually, January and February are rainy months in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, but both states have been experiencing dry weather conditions after the northeast monsoon ended in January 2024. The drastic change in the weather pattern has damaged crop cultivation in these two states, which are the main suppliers of perishable commodities to Tamil Nadu,” said P Sukumaran, president, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

The production of vegetables and fruits was stable in Tamil Nadu from December to February. This was the first crop cultivation as soon as the northeast monsoon ended when the waterbodies across the State had sufficient water stored for cultivation.

“We’re unable to cultivate more crops due to lack of waterbodies in the State. The State government failed to focus on agriculture. Since, we’re dependent on perishable commodities supplied from Karnataka and Andhra, this has affected our livelihood, as prices have doubled compared to the previous years,” rued Sukumaran.

Tomatoes are expected to cost Rs 50/kg in the coming days due to shortage in supply. Even watery vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow and radish are sold at Rs 50/kg unlike the previous summer seasons. Usually, these are sold at the lowest price from March to June, but now prices have soared drastically.

Though farmers have ensured continuous supply during the monsoon and summer by sowing additional crops, perishable commodities will not sustain unless cold-storage facilities are set up across the State.

Traders lamented over the lack of proper storage facility — a major reason for wastage. “The government should provide storage facilities similar to those provided in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico, which have similar climatic conditions like India. For example, these countries have open ventilation warehousing that keep onions fresh for 6 months,” stated Sukumaran.

When production increases, and the demand for domestic usage also spikes, it would be used accordingly. Similarly, even for highly perishable commodities, there is a deep-freezing system. “If these problems are addressed at the earliest, it can help farmers export commodities and also prevent wastage,” he added.

Concurring with him was R Thygarajan, a farmer from Tenkasi, who added: “Though the State received excess rainfall, all that water flows into the sea due to lack of check dams. If they were constructed in all districts, it would help during drought especially for agricultural purposes and help to prevent this rapid surge in prices. For over 60 years, TN has lagged behind in this situation compared to the neighbouring states. For instance, 70 and 30 check dams were constructed in Andhra and Karnataka respectively in the last 10 -15 years, which prevented the adverse impact of climate conditions on production.”

Excess rainwater flows into the sea and rivers every time it rains in TN. If the State government constructs check dams, over 50% of the water can be saved. Unless there are such prevention measures, the public is likely to face a price spike every year.

“Nothing can ensure adequate production of perishable commodities during a heat wave and excess rain. That’s why it would help if the State government provides a proper storage facility. On the other hand, when there is a drastic change in the weather conditions, it’s difficult for farmers to cultivate specific crops suitable for the present climatic conditions,” explained Prof D Narasimhan, botanist.