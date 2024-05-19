Check out prices of vegetables on May 19 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: A sudden surge has been witnessed in the price of beans which rose by Rs 70/kg at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Sunday. According to traders at the market, beans that were sold at Rs 180/kg on May 17 were being sold at Rs 250/kg today.

On May 17, the price of ginger was Rs 130/kg but it is being sold at Rs 140/kg today.

There was a dip in prices of lemon and garlic by Rs 20/kg today. Lemon is being sold for Rs 130/kg and garlic at Rs 330/g today. It is to be noted that lemon was sold for Rs 150/kg and garlic was sold for Rs 350/kg on May 17.

Notably, the prices of essentials like onion (Rs 30/kg), tomato (Rs 22/kg), potato (Rs 35/kg), and coconut (Rs 32/kg) have more or less remained the same in the whole of this week.

Here is the price list for vegetables on May 19: