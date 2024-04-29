Begin typing your search...

Avadi double murder case: Police question man from Rajasthan

Sivan Nair (72), an Ayurvedic doctor, and his wife Prasanna Kumari (62), a retired school teacher, were stabbed to death around 6 pm on Sunday.

SRIKKANTH DHASARATHY|29 April 2024
The deceased couple Sivan Nair and his wife Prasanna Kumari; Visual from the murder spot

CHENNAI: Investigating the shocking murder of an elderly couple in Avadi on Sunday evening, the Avadi City Police have detained a person from Rajasthan. Sources said the man is being interrogated but is yet to admit to the murders.

Sivan Nair (72), an Ayurvedic doctor, and his wife Prasanna Kumari (62), a retired school teacher, were stabbed to death around 6 pm on Sunday. Sivan reportedly retired from Defence and the couple, originally hailing from Kerala, was settled in Chennai about 30 years ago, said their neighbours.

Sources told DT Next that the man works in a hardware store in the neighbourhood and used to consult Sivan. But Prasanna had warned her husband not to entertain him, as the man did not pay the consultation fee and used to argue with him.

Sivan’s body was found in the portico of the house with stab injuries, while Prasanna lay dead inside the house. The neighbours heard the commotion and immediately alerted the police. While some reports said 100 sovereign gold was stolen from their house, police said it did not appear to be a murder for gain.

