Double murder near Avadi; Siddha doctor, wife hacked to death at home

CHENNAI: In a case of double murder, a Siddha doctor and his wife were hacked to death in their home in Mittanemilli on Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects gained entry into the house in the guise of patients seeking consultation and then hacked the couple to death.

The deceased were identified as Sivan Nair and his wife, Prasanna Kumari, a retired teacher. The couple lived at Gandhi Nagar main road, Mittanemilli where Sivan Nair ran a clinic in his home.

Neighbours who heard a commotion in the house alerted the police after which police personnel reached the scene and secured the bodies.

The bodies were moved to a government hospital for post mortem. Muthapudupet Police are investigating.