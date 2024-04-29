Avadi double murder case: Police apprehend one suspect

CHENNAI: Police officials have detained a suspect in the Avadi double murder case.

A Siddha doctor and his wife were hacked to death in their home in Mittanemilli in Avadi on Sunday evening.

Police found a smartphone in the area during their inquiry

Based on the discovery of the cellphone, the police have apprehended a suspect named Mahesh and are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects gained entry into the house in the guise of patients seeking consultation and then hacked the couple to death.

The police are conducting an intensive investigation on people who visited the doctor.

The deceased were identified as Sivan Nair and his wife, Prasanna Kumari, a retired teacher.

The couple lived at Gandhi Nagar main road, Mittanemilli in Avadi where Sivan Nair ran a clinic in his home.



Neighbours who heard a commotion in the house alerted the police after which police personnel reached the scene and secured the bodies.

The bodies were moved to a government hospital for post mortem.