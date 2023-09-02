Veteran Tamil actor and comedian R S Shivaji passes away

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor and comedian R S Shivaji passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. Born in Chennai in 1956 to actor and producer M R Santhanam, Shivaji was 66 years old.

R S Shivaji has acted in various films, including 'Apoorva Sagodharargal', 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan', 'Unnaipol Oruvan', 'Anbe Shivam', 'Sathya', 'Gargi', 'Kolamaavu Kokila', 'Dharala Prabhu', 'Soorarai Pottru' and many others.

The talented actor often collaborated with actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and his production house Raaj Kamal Films International, contributing to many successful Tamil films.

Besides acting, he was also an assistant director, sound designer, and line producer for multiple Tamil films. His last film appearance was in actor Yogi Babu-starrer ‘Lucky Man,’ released yesterday.

R S Shivaji started his journey in the 1980s and his film career spans over four decades. His comedy sequences in 'Apoorva Sagodharargal' alongside Janagaraj became a huge hit. His brother Santhana Bharathi is also a popular actor and film director, who has worked in Tamil cinema and was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Members of the film fraternity are pouring in their condolence messages on his demise.