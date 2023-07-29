Makers of 'Leo' release glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's character

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited actor Vijay starrer 'Leo' on Saturday released a glimpse of actor Sanjay Dutt's role in the film on the actor's 64th birthday.

Seven Screen Studios, the production house, took to its official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Happy Birthday #AntonyDas Thank you for being a true inspiration on and off the set, @duttsanjay sir Presenting you all the #GlimpseOfAntonyDas. Wishing you continued success and happiness ✨ #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt sir #Leo #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @akarjunofficial @Jagadishbliss @SonyMusicSouth." (sic)

The glimpse shows a gigantic eagle statue and then cuts to slow-mo shots of Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das walking in a mob and with his gang of men. The last shot reveals him smoking and saluting to someone.



On July 14, the director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's shooting has been completed stating that the journey is “close to his heart”.

'Leo' has been shot over the course of 125 days. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and the filmmaker after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master' and also brings together Vijay and Trisha once again on screen after a gap of 15 years. Kanagaraj and his team had unveiled the poster of 'Leo' last month to celebrate Vijay’s 49th birthday. They also released the first single 'Naa Ready'.

Apart from Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, the film boasts an ensemble star cast and features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, choreographer-actor Sandy, and director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies 'Master' and 'Vikram', is scoring the soundtrack of the film. The film is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy and is slated to hit the screens in October, eyeing the pooja holidays.