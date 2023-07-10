Actor Vijay wraps up shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Leo'

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-awaited actor Vijay starter 'Leo' on Monday announced that the actor has wrapped his shooting for the film.

Sharing a picture with Vijay and the producer SS Lalit Kumar and co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy. "Mission successful ah mudinchu Oct 19th kondaadi kolutha ready aagikonga nanba It’s a shoot wrap for #LEO #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @7screenstudio @trishtrashers @duttsanjay @akarjunofficial @SonyMusicSouth #LEOShootWrap." (sic)

Earlier, the makers released the first single 'Naa Ready', which took the internet by storm.

'Leo' brings together Vijay and Trisha once again after a gap of 15 years. The film also boasts an ensemble star cast, including Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, speculated to be the antagonist, alongside Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, choreographer-actor Sandy, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.



'Leo', bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy, is slated to hit the screens in October, eyeing the pooja holidays.