Leo's first single 'Naa Ready' takes internet by storm

CHENNAI: The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo dropped the first single 'Naa Ready' on Thursday. Taking to Twitter Director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “#NaaReady is all yours now! Thank you for making this a special one @actorvijay na” (sic).

Earlier this week, sharing the first look poster, actor Vijay took to his twitter profile and wrote, “#LeoFirstLook”

The first look poster showed Vijay in a mass avatar, holding a hammer in his hand. He is looking fierce, indicating that the film is touted to have high-octane action sequences.

Leo brings together Vijay and Trisha once again after a gap of 15 years. The film also boasts an ensemble star cast, including Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, speculated to be the antagonist, alongside Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, choreographer-actor Sandy , and others in pivotal roles.

Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy, is slated to hit the screens on Pooja holidays.