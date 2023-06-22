A furious Vijay bays for blood in Leo first look

CHENNAI: The long wait is finally over. The first look poster of actor Vijay got released at 12 am on June 22, 2023 as a surprise gift from the film crew to Vijay fans as a part of the actor's 49th birthday celebrations.

Vijay is seen as a vindictive person knocking his rival off in the first look poster.

The film's production house Seven Screen Studio unveiled the first look poster in twitter with a caption, "You hear me now

Leo Leo Leo Leo Leo Leo First Look "

Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar and is co-produced Jagadish Palanisamy, is slated to be released on October, eyeing Ayudha pooja holidays. The film also stars Trisha, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the film's music.