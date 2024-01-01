"Get ready for the action": Makers of 'The Greatest Of All Time' release film's 2nd look

CHENNAI: A day after announcing the film's title and releasing the first look, the makers of actor Vijay's upcoming film 'The Greatest Of All Time' with Venkat Prabhu released the film's second look poster on Monday.

AGS Entertainment, the production house, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Get ready for the action! #Thalapathy with #IlayaThalapathy is #TheGreatestOfAllTime #Thalapathy68FirstLook #AGS25 #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay Sir @ags_production #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh." (sic)

The second look features two Vijay - aged and young, both sitting on a bike and travelling through time. While one rides the bike, the other shoots with a gun.



Earlier, the first-look poster from the film officially revealing Vijay's dual role in the film and showed them both wearing flight jackets and sharing a fist bump while in the background a used parachute lying in the ground with an airplane flying high above them.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the production house after 'Bigil' and his first with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with Vijay in 'Pudhiya Geethai (2003), has teamed up with him for the second time.

On August 26, the makers travelled to Los Angeles for a 3D body scan for the de-aging process for the film.

On October 24, the makers dropped the pooja video of the film on the auspicious day of 'Vijaya Dasami'.

Earlier, a source close to DT Next, revealed that the film will be a light-hearted entertainer that revolves around time travel in which Vijay plays a dual role, and actor Kiccha Sudeep has joined the team along with Malvika Sharma.