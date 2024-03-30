Daniel Balaji: An adventurer on and off the screen

CHENNAI: Actor Daniel Balaji, who made a lasting impact with his roles in Kaakha Kaakha as Srikanth and Amudhan in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu (both Gautham Menon films) passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday evening. He was 48.

Talking to DT Next, one of his close friends said, "Balaji had a massive attack and passed away in Chennai. His mortal remains were kept at his house in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday and the final cremation took place in Otteri Cemetery." His family have donated the eyes of the late actor.

Daniel Balaji started his career in television and his first on-screen character Daniel in Chitthi became his moniker. He was a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project, Marudhunayagam. He debuted in films with SS Stanley’s April Maadhathil (2004).

He recently built the Raghdool Angala Parameswari temple in Avadi. The actor has worked across south industries and has been a part of 42 films including Polladhavan, Bigil, Bairava and Vada Chennai till date. Ariyavan was his last film in 2023.

He discussed with this scribe often about his directorial ambitions.

"I have a few bound scripts on hand and you will be enthralled to read them. They will be even more beautiful on screen. A couple of them are thrillers," he said.

Post 2016, he was a bit upset about how some of the filmmakers he trusted the most let him down at unexpected times. "It is never about money and it is always about work ethics. Going ahead, you would see in films of directors, who are genuine to their work." He stuck to his words till his last breath.

The actor was as adventurous off the camera as he was on screen. If not on movie sets, you would see him on a pilgrimage or travelling to the Himalayas. Whenever he gave this reporter a call, it was either to go visit the Thiruvannamalai temple with him or longer trips to temples in the north.

"They give me peace. I just go sit there and meditate most of the time. I built my Avadi temple keeping in mind that people find calmness and peace when they are here," he always remarked.

On screen, Daniel Balaji became a quick hit among moviephiles for not only his performances but his unique voice and dialogue deliveries. His performance throughout Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu was breathtaking. But the single-take dialogue in the climax, where he demands Raghavan to let him and Ilamaaran, aces the list.

"Na olagathulaye sirandha doctor ah varuven avan rendavadha varuvaan. Aiyoooo! Do you know the theory behind the arc? It's path breaking Raghavan. I swear, give me a chance. It's about blood, bones and muscles and everlasting life. Saagaavaram. In fact, nee varalana naanga adha nokki poitrupom."

We would have loved to see the director in him, who always had an eye for good scripts along with good ethics. An adventurer on and off screen, Daniel Balaji will live with us through the good work he has done.