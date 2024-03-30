Late actor Daniel Balaji's eyes donated; cremation to take place at Otteri Cemetery

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack on Friday (March 29) evening at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 48 years old. His body has been taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for final rites.

According to Daily Thanthi report, the actors family have donated the eyes of the late actor.

Later this evening the final cremation will take place in Otteri Cemetery, reports added.

Daniel's sudden passing came as a huge shock to his fans and the Cinema industry. Many Tamil actors, directors and producers are expected to pay last respects to him later today (March 30).

Daniel Balaji commenced his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project, 'Marudhunayagam'.

Daniel Balaji started his career in television and his first on screen character Daniel in Chitthi became his moniker.

Balaji debuted in films with SS Stanley’s April Maadhathil (2004).

Apart from Tamil films, he starred in several Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies has been a part of 42 films including Polladhavan, Bairava and Vada Chennai till date.