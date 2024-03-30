Here is a list of Notable works of late actor Daniel Balaji

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack on Friday (March 29) evening at a private hospital in Chennai.

He was 48 years old. His body has been taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for final rites.

Daniel's sudden passing came as a huge shock to his fans and the Cinema industry.

Many Tamil actors, directors and producers are expected to pay last respects to him later today (March 30).

Daniel Balaji started his career in television and his first on screen character Daniel in Chitthi became his moniker.

He has worked across south industries and has been a part of 42 films including Polladhavan, Bairava and Vada Chennai till date.

List of Daniel Balaji's notable works:

Chithi - Daniel

Kaakha Kaakha- Srikanth

Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu- Amudhan

Polladhavan- Ravi

Accham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada- Hiren

Bairavaa- Kotai Veeran

Vada Chennai- Thambi

Tuck Jagadish- Veerendra Naidu