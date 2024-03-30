Popular Daniel Balaji dialogues we have enjoyed over the years

CHENNAI: Actor Daniel Balaji passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday evening. Having made his debut in television serial Chitthi, Daniel Balaji became a quick hit among moviephiles for not only his performances but his unique voice and dialogue deliveries.

We bring you some of his popular dialogues with which he has left an everlasting impact among us.



Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu

His performance throughout the movie was breath taking. But the single take dialogue in the climax where he demands Raghavan to let him and Ilamaaran aces the list.

"Na olagathulaye sirandha doctor ah varuven avan rendavadha varuvaan. Aiyoooo! Do you the theory behind the arc. It's pathbreaking Raghavan. I swear, give me a chance. It's about blood, bones and muscles and ever lasting life. Saagaavaram. In fact, nee varalana naanga adha nokki poitrupom."

Vada Chennai

Unlike the first one, this ain't a lengthy dialogue from Daniel Balaji. The modulation was pitch perfect that it is now one of the most-used meme template. "Laip eh tholachutiye da". He played the role of Thambi and tells this to Anbu after he murders Jawa Pazhani. Anbu, an aspiring state carrom player commits the crime before a major tournament.

Kaakha Kaakha

Again, a master at delivering lengthy dialogues. An encounter scene where the famous cop team The Untouchables, Anbuselvan (Suriya), Srikanth (Daniel Balaji), Ilamaaran (Sethuraman) and Arul (Vivek Anand) are in hunt for Dharma, henchman and rapist. Srikanth spots him from a terrace and gives Anbu a brief background of Dharma.

"Anbu, ivan dhan Dharma. Police records la oru case kooda illa. Aana department ku kedacha athana informationum unmai. Paccha porukki.. rapist. Devi nu oru ponnu night 10.30 maniku train la kadhara kadhara karpazhichurkaan. Paathavan moonu per, aana orthanum saatchi solla varliye. Minister backing la ovvoru vaatiyum case ilaama thappichtu varaan. Ippo ivana pudichomna, Devi oda vaakumoolatha vechu ivanuku dhandanai vaangi tharlaam Anbu."