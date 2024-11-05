Tiruvottiyur school incident: All students affected in suspected gas leak discharged from hospitals

CHENNAI: All the students of the Victory Matric Higher Secondary School who were affected by the suspected gas leak at the school on November 4 have been discharged from the hospitals.

Four students were taken to a private hospital and to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital after the incident.

The hospital authorities said that the vitals of the children were stable after they were brought to the hospital with symptoms of giddiness and they have not identified any specific health concern pertaining to gas leak.

The cause of the suspected gas leak has not been found yet.

Earlier on October 25, a similar incidents was reported at the school, when about 35 children had fainted and reported symptoms of difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and nausea.

However, the cause of such a reaction among students was not found and after being closed for about 10 days, it was reopened on November 4.

After the similar incident on Monday, the school authorities sent the students back to their homes and school remains closed.

The officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board are also investigating the issue and have not identified any specific chemical or gas that led to the incident.

