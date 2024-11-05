Provide clarity on gas leak, angry parents tell Tiruvottiyur school

CHENNAI: Parents of the students of Victory Matric Higher Secondary School were infuriated at the school management’s lackadaisical handling of the incident. They said that the school authorities did not take students to the hospital; instead, Good Samaritans had to step in.

“My child was taken to the hospital by another student’s mother. It’s the school authorities who should have taken responsibility for hospital admission of children. Moreover, we were not informed about the measures taken by the school after the gas leak. It’s irresponsible,” fumed the father of a student.

Parents lamented over the lack of formal communication from the school authorities about the gas leak issue and the safety measures taken to prevent such incidents. They also wanted to know the cause of the leak.

The mother of a child affected during the earlier gas leak said that she did not send her daughter to the school on Monday as her daughter was still recovering.

“We feel that it’s unsafe for anyone to send their children to the school, especially when the management does not communicate with us. I visited the laboratory but couldn’t smell anything funny. But the local authorities should investigate the matter as the safety of our children is at stake here,” she opined.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers and parents living within the proximity of the school said that they did not experience any gas odour in the neighbourhood. However, they urged the school to conduct an inspection to find out the reasons for the incident.