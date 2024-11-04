Tiruvottiyur school gas leak: 4 more students faint in another suspected gas leak

CHENNAI: The school in Tiruvottiyur where 26 students had fainted due to a suspected gas leak reported yet another similar incident on Monday when four students swooned.

The affected students were rushed to a nearby hospital and the school temporarily closed.

The decision for the closure was made by the Regional Deputy Commissioner of Police(North) Katta Ravi Teja, and the school principal stated that a reopening would depend on further inspections.

It is also reported that police are asking parents to vacate the premises

According to sources, One student has been discharged from the private hospital and another one is under observation. Two others are in observation at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

"This is the second incident that happened in the school within 10 days. It will be temporarily closed and we have formed a committee to inspect regarding the issue. Based on the reports submitted by the team, the decision to reopen the school will be taken," Katta Ravi Theja told DT Next.

The ward 7 councillor K Karthik said that due to unhygienic toilets in the school premises, there was a hazardous gas leak. The students were suffering from urinary infections due to unclean toilets. He urged the government to inspect the school and take appropriate action against the management immediately.

The Victory Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruvottiyur, reopened only on Monday (November 4) after the previous gas leak incident on October 25.

According to a Thanthi TV report, three students fainted in the morning. The alerts brought panicking parents rushing to the school to take their children back.

The authorities evacuated the school classrooms immediately after the incident was reported.

The source of the leak is not yet officially confirmed, with some claiming it to be from a nearby chemical factory while others saying it happened because of gas leak from the school laboratory itself.

In the earlier incident on October 25, as many as 35 students were affected due to the suspected gas leak. They experienced chest pain, abdominal pain, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

Twenty-six students who fainted were initially taken to the Government Urban Community Health Centre, and two were later referred to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The source of the gas leak is still under investigation.

