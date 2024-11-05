Day after 2nd 'gas leak' incident at Tiruvottiyur school, TNPCB continues probe into cause

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials are conducting investigations for the second consecutive day at a private school in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai, following a suspected chemical gas leak, which occurred almost 10 days after the first such incident at the institution.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the pollution control team is using air quality monitoring equipment to test for potential harmful gases and toxins in the environment at the Victory Matric Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottiyur.

On October 25, as many as 35 students were affected by a suspected gas leak, said to be from the laboratory on the third floor of the school building, and began to experience symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and throat discomfort. Some students lost consciousness and fell, requiring hospitalisation before returning home after treatment.

Almost after 10 days, the school was opened yesterday (November 4), and several students fainted after experiencing chills and a foul smell, raising suspicion that a fresh chemical gas leak had occurred.

In response, the school has been closed for a week.

The source of the gas leak is still under investigation. Although TNPCB officials inspected the laboratory, they were reportedly unable to identify the cause of the chemical leak. The school staff too say they are not aware of what could have triggered the reaction.

Meanwhile, parents of the affected students have expressed frustration, stating that the school management has not provided any explanation.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the parents have also alleged that the school imposes fines for minor infractions, collects high tuition fees, and lacks basic infrastructure such as proper ventilation in classrooms and playgrounds.

Additionally, some parents have claimed that teachers have been physically abusive toward students and that teachers refuse to answer questions raised by parents, the report added.

(With Bureau inputs)