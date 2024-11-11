CHENNAI: In an unexpected turn, police sources suggested that the recent twin 'gas leak' incidents at Victory Matric Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottiyur could have been staged by students.

A group of students appear to have brought a mysterious substance to the school, one that could possibly induce unconsciousness, police sources told Thanthi TV. However, the motive remains unclear as to whether they wanted to get a holiday or for another reason. The police are continuing their probe into the matter.

Also Read: Tiruvottiyur school hit again by 'gas leak'; 4 students faint

On October 25, 35 students from the school were hospitalised following what is suspected to be a hazardous gas leak from the laboratory on the premises. The school was then shut. But almost 10 days later, when the school was re-opened on November 4, four students fainted due to another supposed gas leak. They were immediately admitted at a nearby private hospital.

Also Read: Provide clarity on gas leak, angry parents tell Tiruvottiyur school

After the first incident, several students from about six classrooms on the third floor of the school building, close to the chemistry lab, had experienced chest pain, abdominal pain, vomiting and breathing difficulty and were evacuated immediately.

Also Read: Day after 2nd 'gas leak' incident at Tiruvottiyur school, TNPCB continues probe into cause

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have also been investigating to trace the source of the suspected leak.