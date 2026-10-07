As grocery prices leap, Chennai families trim kitchen menu

Toor dal recorded one of the steepest increases among pulses, with the wholesale price rising from Rs 126 a kg in September to Rs 143 in October. Urad dal climbed from Rs 120 to Rs 128, moong dal from Rs 106 to Rs 112 and gram dal from Rs 80 to Rs 90.

R Punniyappan, a trader at the Koyambedu Wholesale Food Grain Market, said pulse prices have increased by Rs 10 to Rs 15 a kg this month due to rainfall deficits.

"Crop failures across major cultivation regions in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have drastically reduced stock levels. Increased festive season demand has further aggravated the shortage. Price relief depends entirely on rainfall and is unlikely before Pongal," he said.