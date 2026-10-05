Tamil Nadu: Transport monopoly affecting paddy movement from Centres

This affects the movement of paddy, and the farmers have urged either to use locally available vehicles from the farmers or a district-level transport contract.

The farmers claimed that a particular contractor from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district holds the state-level contract for lorry operations for the paddy movement from DPCs to the warehouses.

“The particular contractor who has political influence over almost all the parties in the state would fetch the contract by all means, and thus the monopoly in transportation delayed the movements, as the contractor has no proper number of vehicles. We even raised this issue in every tripartite meeting in the previous governments, but in vain due to the political influence of the contractor,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.