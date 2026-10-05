Tamil Nadu: Strict DPC norms hands private players advantage

The harvest of paddy has been affected across the State due to a series of issues, including water shortage; farmers from the Delta region opted to cultivate drought-resistant, high-yield paddy varieties.

The farmers said that the government-run DPCs used to procure paddy with 17 per cent moisture content; the staff demanded a bribe of Rs 50 per chippom (40 kg) bag of paddy and reduced the paddy in each bag by up to two kg.