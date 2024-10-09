Route Thala clash: Presidency student dies after attack by rivals from Pachaiyappas at Chennai suburban terminal

CHENNAI: Sundar, a student of Presidency college who was injured after he was attacked by a group of Pachaiyappa's College students at Chennai suburban terminal (Moore market complex) last Friday, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) early Wednesday.

Five students of Pachaiyappa's College - Eshwar, Chandru, Hariprasad, Kamaleshwar, Yuvaraj- have been booked on murder charges.

The deceased, Sundar was an undergraduate political science student at Presidency college.

On Friday evening, Sundar was rushed to the RGGGH, right opposite the railway station, after he bled and swooned, minutes after the attack.

Perturbed by a series of incidents of students involving in clashes, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer, DSP K Ramesh on Tuesday made an earnest appeal to students of Pachaiyappas and Presidency College to show their bravado in studies and sports and not expend their energy on clashes with each other over their ‘ego’ on route thala supremacy.

"It is not justifiable to beat up a fellow student and hospitalise him,” DSP Ramesh said on Tuesday, a day before the students’ demise and said “Times are changing. Under the new laws, it is not necessary that there should be eyewitnesses, CCTV footage is enough and we are keeping a close watch on all the erring students," the DSP said.