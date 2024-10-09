Show bravado in studies and sports, not route thala: Railway DSP

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday made an earnest appeal to students of Pachaiyappas and Presidency College to show their bravado in studies and sports and not expend their energy on clashes with each other over their "ego" on route thala supremacy.

Perturbed by incidents of students involved in clashes on railway stations and EMU trains, Deputy Superintendent of Police K Ramesh also warned the students that the present laws are strict and that the erring students' future will be affected if they get convicted.

"Most of these students are from poor families and have either single parent or parents who are casual labourers. Let the competition be in education and sports and not over useless ego boost issues like route supremacy," DSP Ramesh said.

Pointing out that the students are not keeping in mind the concerns of fellow passengers, which include children and the elderly, the DSP said that the students pelting stones at each other might become harmful to the public.

The officer further appealed to the students to prepare for competitive examinations after their studies and be a motivation for juniors. "It is not justifiable to beat up a fellow student and hospitalise him. Times are changing. Under the new laws, there doesn't need to be eyewitnesses, CCTV footage is enough. We are keeping a close watch on all the erring students," the DSP said.