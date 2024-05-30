‘Route thala’ clash: Student attacked inside college

CHENNAI: A student of Pachaiyappas College was allegedly attacked by a group of students inside the college campus on Tuesday, allegedly over a clash over ‘route thala’ clash. Kilpauk Police are investigating the incident. The injured student, Peter (20) hailing from Madurai, underwent treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and was discharged.

A video clip of the attack on the student went viral on social media on Wednesday. A probe revealed that Peter was walking in the corridor when the students ganged up and attacked him.

Police have identified the attackers as Prakash and Moideen from Tiruvallur. Prakash and his friends travelled by train from Tiruvallur to Chennai Central railway station and then proceeded to the college after boarding an MTC bus. The victim travelled in a different MTC bus. Police are investigating whether the attack happened due to the 'route thala' clash prevalent among city college students.