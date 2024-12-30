Anna University sexual assault case: TVK chief Vijay to meet Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is scheduled to meet Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Monday to submit a memorandum highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent Anna University sexual assault case, which has sparked widespread concern and outrage.

Vijay has also expressed his deep anguish and distress over the rampant atrocities and crimes perpetrated against women in the state.

In a heartfelt letter to the women of Tamil Nadu, Vijay assured them of his unwavering support and protection.

"I am committed to being a fortress for you, a beacon of hope in these trying times," he wrote.

Vijay urged women not to let fear or intimidation hold them back and to focus on their education, empowerment, and growth.

"I urge you to continue striving for excellence, and I promise to work tirelessly towards creating a safer, more just society for all," Vijay added.