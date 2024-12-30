Anna University sexual assault case: NCW launches probe, to examine facts and assess actions taken

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday launched a probe into the sexual assault of a female student inside Anna University campus, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The two-member fact-finding committee comprising NCW member Mamta Kumari, and retired IPS officer and former DGP of Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit (also special rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC) will review the details of the First Information Report (FIR) filed in connection with the sexual assault case. They will also examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities.

As part of their inquiry, the members are also expected to visit the crime scene within the university premises and interact with concerned officials, the survivor, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts.

The panel will also suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the NCW had said earlier in a statement after taking suo moto cognizance of the incident. The NCW had also issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP in this regard.

On December 23 night, a second-year engineering student of the College of Engineering was sexually assaulted inside the campus in Guindy. According to a complaint filed the next day, the 19-year-old girl was talking with her male friend, also a college student, when a man threatened them and attacked the male student. The accused then forced the girl to perform sexual acts. The accused Gnanasekaran (37), a biryani seller, was apprehended a day after the survivor filed the complaint.

In response to the incident, Anna University implemented several security measures including regulating entry to the campus to prevent unauthorised access. Additionally, 140 security personnel have been deployed to patrol the campus in three shifts, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance.

(With inputs from PTI & Bureau)

ALSO READ: