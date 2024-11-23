Pink Auto for Chennai women: Last date to apply for Rs 1L grant extended till Dec 10

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has extended the last date to apply for ‘pink autos’ till December 10. The date has been postponed from November 23 inviting more applicants to apply for the initiative.

As a part of several welfare schemes for the public, Minister Geetha Jeevan had announced pink auto rickshaws for 250 women in Chennai in the assembly session in June.

The scheme aims to encourage women to adopt self-employment and raise their livelihoods and incomes.

For this, the department has called eligible women to apply for a grant of Rs 1 lakh towards the total cost of the CNG/hybrid auto rickshaws. The applications can be submitted to the Chennai Social Welfare office in the north and south regions before December 10.

These autos will be functional in city railway stations and bus stands, painted in pink colour.

They will be enabled with a GPS system, women helpline number 181, and constantly under the city police surveillance.

The eligibility to apply for the grant is that only one woman can apply between 25 to 45 years and must have passed Class 10.

Additionally, the beneficiary must be a resident of Chennai with a driving license.

Preference will be given to widows and destitute women, read the notification from the department.