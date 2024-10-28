200 pink autos driven by women to ply in Chennai; govt notifies Rs 1 lakh grant

CHENNAI: To make commuting safe for women and help women stand on their own feet, the Social Welfare Department has invited eligible women in Chennai to apply for the 'pink auto' initiative before November 23.

As part of several welfare schemes for the public, the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan told the Assembly in June that pink auto rickshaws driven by women will be launched in Chennai.

Following up on the minister's announcement, the department has called for eligible women to apply for a grant of Rs 1 lakh by the government towards the total cost of the CNG/hybrid auto rickshaws.

The applications can be submitted to the Chennai Social Welfare office before the deadline. One woman can apply for one auto rickshaw and they should be aged between 25 to 45 years and must have passed class 10.

The beneficiary must also have a driving license and should be a resident of Chennai. Preference for the grant will be given to widows and destitute women, read the notification from the department.

"Encouraging self-employment and also providing safety for women in Chennai city, the State government will grant a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to 200 women auto drivers at an overall cost of Rs 2 crore," read the announcement by the minister.

These autos will be functional in city railway stations and bus stands, painted in pink colour.

These autos will be enabled with the Global Positioning System (GPS) system and women's helpline number 181 for emergencies.

These autos will be constantly under the city police surveillance to ensure the safety of women, the department said.