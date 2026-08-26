Chennai

New auto fares likely to be finalised in Chennai tomorrow

The first tripartite meeting was held in Chennai on July 9 to discuss revised fares
Autos
Autos
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CHENNAI: The second tripartite meeting to finalise new fares for 3.46 lakh autorickshaws operating in Tamil Nadu will be held in Chennai on Thursday (August 27), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

What happened at the first meeting?

The first tripartite meeting was held in Chennai on July 9 to discuss revised fares. More than 30 trade union representatives and 90 representatives from passenger organisations participated in the meeting.

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What are the fare demands?

Trade unions demanded that the minimum fare be increased to Rs 70, while representatives of passenger organisations sought a minimum fare of Rs 50.

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What will happen at tomorrow's meeting?

Following the first meeting, the government has prepared a final report on the proposed new fares. The second tripartite meeting will discuss the report before the new fares are finalised and announced.

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