New auto fares likely to be finalised in Chennai tomorrow

CHENNAI: The second tripartite meeting to finalise new fares for 3.46 lakh autorickshaws operating in Tamil Nadu will be held in Chennai on Thursday (August 27), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The first tripartite meeting was held in Chennai on July 9 to discuss revised fares. More than 30 trade union representatives and 90 representatives from passenger organisations participated in the meeting.
Trade unions demanded that the minimum fare be increased to Rs 70, while representatives of passenger organisations sought a minimum fare of Rs 50.
Following the first meeting, the government has prepared a final report on the proposed new fares. The second tripartite meeting will discuss the report before the new fares are finalised and announced.