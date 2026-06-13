Madras HC asks Centre, State to reply on petition to regulate bike taxi services

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to file their responses to a petition seeking a regulatory framework and licensing system for bike taxi services in the State.
A division bench comprising Justices Satish Kumar and Jothiraman issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Madurai resident Naveen Kumar and adjourned the matter for further hearing.
The petitioner sought directions to the government to formulate rules for operating bike taxi services, create a regulatory mechanism and grant licences for such services.
He also sought an interim restraint on authorities from taking action against bike taxi riders until a policy is framed.
According to the plea, app-based bike taxi services have expanded across Tamil Nadu and offer a useful transport option to the public. However, the State has not framed any specific regulations governing their operation.
The petitioner contended that bike taxi riders are frequently penalised with fines, vehicle seizures, and criminal cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, even as digital platform companies continue to operate the services without a clear regulatory framework. He argued that bike taxi operations are fully dependent on app-based platforms and cannot function independently like autorickshaws or rental cars.
Recording the submissions, the Madruai bench of the MHC directed the Centre and the State government to file counter-affidavits and posted the case for further proceedings.