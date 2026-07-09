Autos to ply by meter; unions seek steep fare hike

At the TVK government’s first tripartite consultation with auto unions and consumer organisations on Thursday, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban acknowledged that the lives of auto drivers were in a delicate position and that his government’s first priority is to fix autorickshaw meters, while discussions on fare revisions will continue.

The consultation brought together representatives of auto rickshaw unions and consumer organisations.

In its proposal, the CITU-backed Tamil Nadu Auto Workers' Federation sought a revision of fares that have remained unchanged since August 25, 2013. The federation said while the prices of essential commodities increased, auto drivers' incomes remained stagnant.