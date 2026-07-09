Autos to ply by meter; unions seek steep fare hike

CHENNAI: Auto unions have proposed a minimum fare of Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km, Rs 30 for every additional km, a waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute and a night fare of 1.5 times the normal rate.
At the TVK government’s first tripartite consultation with auto unions and consumer organisations on Thursday, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban acknowledged that the lives of auto drivers were in a delicate position and that his government’s first priority is to fix autorickshaw meters, while discussions on fare revisions will continue.
The consultation brought together representatives of auto rickshaw unions and consumer organisations.
In its proposal, the CITU-backed Tamil Nadu Auto Workers' Federation sought a revision of fares that have remained unchanged since August 25, 2013. The federation said while the prices of essential commodities increased, auto drivers' incomes remained stagnant.
Speaking to DT Next after the meeting, S Balasubramaniam, state executive president of the federation, contended that app-based aggregators have swallowed a major share of the auto market, while Metro Rail and bike taxis have further taken away patronage. It alleged that governments at the Centre and State have continuously failed to protect the interests of auto drivers; even the Madras High Court's direction on fare revision has remained on paper, it noted.
The federation also sought the immediate launch of the government's Auto App, constitution of a tripartite committee, regulation or ban on bike taxis, exemption for autorickshaws from online traffic fines, etc.
The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Federation proposed a minimum fare of Rs 50 for 1.8 km to 2 km, Rs 25 to Rs 30 for every additional km and a 50% night surcharge after 11 pm.
It also urged the government to make digital meters and GPS devices mandatory in all autorickshaws, besides seeking display of standard fare charts at transport hubs and hospitals and periodic review of fares every three years.
AUTO DRIVERS WANT
Revision of fares, immediate launch of the govt's Auto App, constitution of a tripartite committee, regulation or ban on bike taxis, exemption from online traffic fines, Rs 10,000 subsidy for fitness certificate renewal, more CNG stations, dedicated parking space at govt hospitals, permission to operate across district boundaries, and festival bonuses through welfare board