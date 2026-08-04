Tamil Nadu auto fare revision likely; unions seek Rs 70 minimum, passengers Rs 50

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissionerate has submitted its report on the proposed revision of auto-rickshaw fares in Tamil Nadu to the State government, with officials saying the revised fare structure is expected to be announced soon, said a Daily Thanthi report.
It has been 13 years since fares were fixed for the 3.46 lakh autorickshaws operating across the State.
A tripartite meeting on the proposed revision was held in Chennai on July 9.
More than 30 trade union representatives and 90 members of passenger organisations participated in the discussions. During the meeting, auto trade unions demanded that minimum fare be increased to Rs 70, while passenger organisations insisted that it should be fixed at Rs 50.
According to officials of the Transport Commissionerate, the report has been prepared after examining the key points raised during the tripartite talks, along with factors such as the current fuel prices and auto fares in other cities.
The report has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Home Department. Officials said they expect the State government to announce the revised auto fares after examining the report.