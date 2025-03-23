Greater Chennai Police introduces ‘Chennai Singam IPL QR Code’ for fan safety at CSK matches

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance spectator safety during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, the Greater Chennai Police has launched the ‘Chennai Singam IPL QR Code’ system.

This new feature will allow fans to instantly report security concerns to the police.

The initiative aims to improve crowd management and provide real-time assistance for emergencies as thousands expected to flock the Chepauk Stadium.

Spectators can scan the QR code to alert authorities about any safety issues they face during match days.

The IPL matches in Chepauk are set to commence from Sunday with CSK taking on Mumbai Indians in its first league stage match. There are a total of seven games in Chennai - March 23, 28, April 5, 11, 25 and 30.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has already announced traffic diversions which will be in effect from 5 pm to 11 pm on match days. Car pass holders will be allowed to park their vehicles at the designated areas mentioned in their passes.

