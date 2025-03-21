IPL 2025: Traffic diversions announced in Chennai for March, April matches

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches to be held at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk on seven days - 23rd and 28th March, 5th, 11th, 25th and 30th of April.

The diversions will be effected from 5 on to 11 pm on match days. Accordingly, Car pass holders will be allowed to park their vehicles at the designated areas mentioned in their passes.

For non car pass holders driving to the venue, spectators are required to use Cathedral road to RK Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai (Marina beach Road) and park their vehicles in Marina Beach Service Road parking and then walk to reach the stadium using sub-ways.

Taxis, Auto-rickshaws or chauffeur driven cars may use Anna Salai to reach Wallajah road and get dropped near the stadium and then go to Sivananda Salai for parking.

Mini bus/MTC/Special buses will not be allowed in Wallajah road. They will be allowed to pick/drop passengers in Swamy Sivananda Salai only. Public can walk to-and-fro to stadium, via Press Club road.

For Victoria Hostel road entry will be only via Bharathi Salai. No Entry from Wallajah Road

Bells road will be operated as One Way.

All Vehicles from Ratna Café towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Bells road - Wallajah Salai.

Public are advised to come by MRTS Chepauk Railway station or Government estate metro station