IPL 2025: Chennai Metro Rail extends service on match days at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Collaborating with the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to extend its services by up to 90 minutes after IPL matches in the city or until 1 am. The extension is only applicable on match days.

To provide seamless and hassle-free travel for those attending the IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, CMRL is collaborating with CSKCL.

"Valid IPL match ticket holders will be eligible for a sponsored round-trip Metro journey between any Metro station and Government Estate Metro Station, the closest Metro station to the stadium," stated the press note.

"This step aims to enhance the match-day experience for fans by offering a cost-free Metro ride (sponsored by CSK), reducing traffic congestion, and promoting the use of public transport," the note added.