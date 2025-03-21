IPL 2025: CMRL announces sponsored metro rides for CSK match on March 23

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), along with the CSK Cricket Limited, has announced sponsored Metro rides for ‘IPL 2025’ to be held at the Chepauk cricket stadium on March 23 (Sunday).

Only those with valid match tickets will be provided with this sponsored ride, which will enable them to take a round-trip between their chosen Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station, which is near the stadium, said a communique issued by CMRL.

Ticket-holders can scan the match ticket QR code at the automatic gates. These valid tickets (both digital and physical) can be used for one round trip and can be scanned at the automatic gates at the Metro stations.

Last train from Government Estate station will depart at 1 am towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station and Airport Metro station. Passenger entry into Government Estate Metro station shall be restricted to 10 minutes before respective trains.

Passengers travelling towards Green Line stations may interchange at Chennai Central only, added the statement.