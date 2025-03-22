IPL 2025: Chennai MTC announces free bus travel for CSK match ticket holders

CHENNAI: Cricket fans heading to the IPL 2025 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk can travel for free on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses by showing their match tickets.

This special arrangement applies three hours before and three hours after each match to ease traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport. However, air-conditioned (AC) buses are not included in this offer.

According to the MTC Managing Director, special buses and shuttle services will be operated during the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited has paid MTC in advance for these travel arrangements to facilitate smooth transportation for spectators.

To assist fans returning home after matches, MTC will operate buses from key locations within 500 meters of the stadium, including Anna Square bus stand, Madras University bus stop, and near Omandurar Government Medical College, Anna Salai.

Additionally, shuttle services will run between Anna Statue (Anna Salai) and MA Chidambaram Stadium, making it easier for spectators to reach the venue.

Cricket fans are encouraged to use these free and special transport services to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.