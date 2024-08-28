Ekanapuram land acquisition notice raises concern amidst local protests

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has officially announced the acquisition of land in Ekanapuram village for the construction of the Parandur Greenfield Airport.

Despite ongoing protests from the local residents, the government has decided to move forward with the land acquisition process for the proposed airport.

This notification has sparked significant concern among the villagers, leading to widespread opposition.

The residents of Ekanapuram have been actively protesting at various stages, expressing their disapproval of the project.

Additionally, government officials have faced difficulties in inspecting and measuring the land due to ongoing protest from the community.