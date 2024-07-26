Work on Parandur airport to takeoff in 6 months

CHENNAI: With the Centre granting site clearance, the construction work of the new airport in Parandur is likely to kick off in the next six months after the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) gets the project clearance.

This comes after the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) granted site clearance for the airport in neighbouring Kancheepuram district as per the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, to develop the greenfield airport in Parandur through the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports.

The proposal was examined by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Indian Air Force before the greenlight was given.

"Site clearance and project clearance are mandatory before beginning work on the new airport in Parandur. Now, we are working on the project approval application and will approach the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports soon. We also need to get the aerodrome licence from the DGCA. We hope that all document works will be completed within six months and the construction work will hopefully begin by early 2025," sources told DT Next.

"On March 14, TIDCO submitted an application for environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the agency is waiting for it. As no forest land is involved, forest clearance is not required," sources added.