Parandur villagers to approach TN govt about greenfield airport

CHENNAI: After AAI said that the location for the Secondary airport was selected by the state government the Parandur villagers are planning to approach the government for a change in location.

The Central government announced Parandur as the location of the Greenfield airport in August 2022 and the airport was planned to be constructed by acquiring lands from 13 villages like like Parandur, Eganapuram, Valathur, Nelvoy, Thandalam, Melpadavur, Nagapattu, Edayarpakkam, Akam Puram, Kunakarampakkam, Sangilipadi, and Mahadevi at 4,870 Acres by acquiring the lands from all 13 villages. Then last year it was extended to 5746 Acres from 20 villages.

After protesting against the government to change the location of the Greenfield airport for nearly 700 days, the villagers of Parandur and its surrounding areas have decided to moveout of Tamil Nadu and migrate to Andhra Pradesh.

Recently AAI announced that Current Chennai airport would become full by 2029. Since there was a need for the secondary airport the AAI approached the state government. After inspecting many places Parandur was selected by the State Government.

Following that the Parandur villagers are now planning to meet the State Government officials.