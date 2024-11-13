Doctor's health condition is stable as of now, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Following the violent incident, in which a doctor was stabbed by an attendant of patient at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday, the health minister Ma Subramanian said that the doctor had been stabbed in 7 places and there was excessive blood loss.

His health condition is stable at present and treatment has been given.

Also Read: Doctor stabbed multiple times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital, Chennai; attacker was angry about mom's failing health

Speaking to the reporters, Subramanian said, "The assailant Vignesh's mother Kanchana came to the hospital with an advanced stage of cancer and underwent palliative chemotherapy for six months and the cancer has spread and damaged her lungs. Later, they were discharged and she was sick recently, and consulted a private hospital. They have claimed that there was no proper treatment given to her,"

He added that over 2,000 patients are treated at the hospital daily, and Vignesh was a regular visitor to the hospital for his mother's treatment.

Also Read: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi visits Guindy hospital after attack on Dr Balaji; assures Docs safety

The doctors have been monitoring the health condition of the doctor who was stabbed.

"The oncologist Dr Balaji Jagannathan, a heart patient, recently underwent surgery. He was stabbed in seven places and had severe blood loss. He has been treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) and his health condition is stable for now. Since, the doctor has been taking Acitrom tablets after his surgery, it might lead to excessive loss of blood," said a senior official at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital.