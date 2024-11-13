Duty doctor stabbed at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

CHENNAI: A duty doctor was stabbed by a yet-to-be-identified person at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday.

Although the attacker fled the scene after the incident, the police managed to secure him, sources said. Other staff in the hospital meanwhile rushed to the aid of the doctor who is presently being treated for his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attacker took his anger out on the doctor, alleging that his mother was not treated properly.

The incident created an atmosphere of tension at the hospital with government doctors planning to hold a flash strike demanding the safety of the medical fraternity, sources added.