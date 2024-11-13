Deputy CM Udhayanidhi visits Guindy hospital after attack on Dr Balaji; assures Docs safety

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Kalaignar centenary hospital in Guindy in the aftermath of the attack on oncologist Dr Balaji and assured that the state government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of the doctors.

He also informed that talks would happen between the government and the govt doctors association at 3pm Wednesday.

Also Read: Doctor stabbed multiple times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital, Chennai; attacker was angry about mom's failing health

Talking to media persons at the Kalaignar centenary hospital after taking stock of the situation, Udhayanidhi said that best treatment was being provided to Dr Balaji and the government would do everything to ensure the safety of the government doctors.

Meanwhile, state health minister Ma Subramanian was understood to have invited striking govt doctors for talks at 4pm in the state secretariat after they went on a flash strike across the state in protest of the gruesome attack on Dr Balaji Wednesday morning.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that all necessary treatment would be provided to the doctor and noted that the selfless work of government doctors is immeasurable.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin also assured that the government would take all measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.