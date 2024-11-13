Chennai doctor attack: Health of oncologist is stable for now, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Following the violent incident, in which oncologist Dr Balaji Jagannathan was stabbed by the son of a patient at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday, state health minister Ma Subramanian said that the doctor was stabbed in 7 places and there was excessive blood loss.

“However, his health condition is stable at present and treatment has been given,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, Guindy, Subramanian said, “The assailant Vignesh’s mother Kanchana was admitted in the hospital with an advanced stage of cancer. She is undergoing palliative chemotherapy for six months but the cancer had spread and damaged her lungs. Later, she was discharged but she got sick again, and consulted a private hospital. Vignesh had claimed that she was not treated properly.”

Also Read: Doctor stabbed multiple times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital, Chennai; attacker was angry about mom's failing health

He added that over 2,000 patients were treated at the hospital daily and Vignesh was a regular visitor to the hospital for his mother’s treatment.

“Dr Balaji Jagannathan, a heart patient, is also an oncologist, and had recently undergone surgery. He was stabbed in seven places and had severe blood loss. He was treated at the ICU and his health condition is stable for now. Since, the doctor has been taking Acitrom tablets (contains an element that’s a blood thinner) after his surgery, which might lead to excessive loss of blood,” said a senior official at the hospital.

Also Read: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi visits Guindy hospital after attack on Dr Balaji; assures Docs safety