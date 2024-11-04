Tiruvottiyur school gas leak: School will be temporarily closed, says Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: After four students fainted at a private school in Tiruvottriyur due to a suspected gas leak, the Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Theja on Monday announced that the school will be temporarily closed until further notice.

On October 25, tension prevailed at Victory Matric Higher Secondary school where 35 students were affected and hospitalised due to a hazardous gas leak at the school premises.

Almost after 10 days, the school was opened today and three students fainted due to a gas leak.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby private hospital for treatment.

"This is the second incident that happened in the school within 10 days. It will be temporarily closed and we have formed a committee to inspect regarding the issue. Based on the reports submitted by the team, the decision to reopen the school will be taken," Katta Ravi Theja told DT Next.

The ward 7 councillor K Karthik said that due to unhygienic toilets in the school premises there was a hazardous gas leak.

The students were suffering from urinary infection due to unclean toilets. He urged the government to inspect the school and take appropriate action against the management immediately.